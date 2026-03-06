CONCERT REVIEW: The Wood Brothers Bring Positive Vibes and Gratitude To Ryman

The Ryman was the perfect setting for a memorable night of roots music when The Wood Brothers brought their uniquely soulful sound to the Mother Church in support of their new album “Puff of Smoke.”

Opening the evening was Katie Pruitt, an artist Nashville.com has been fans of for quite some time. Pruitt was flanked by fellow singers Jess Nolan and Hadley Kennary, and together the three delivered stunning three-part harmonies that immediately drew the crowd in. Their voices blended beautifully, filling the room with rich, emotional textures that felt tailor-made for the Ryman’s legendary acoustics.

By the end of her set, the audience responded with something I honestly can’t recall seeing for an opening act—an enthusiastic standing ovation that felt completely spontaneous. It was a moment that suggested something bigger on the horizon. If the reaction inside the Ryman was any indication, the next time Pruitt plays that stage it will likely be as a headliner.

When The Wood Brothers took the stage, the trio wasted no time showing why they’ve built such a devoted following. Made up of brothers Oliver Wood and Chris Wood, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, the band somehow manages to sound far bigger than just three people. Oliver handles lead vocals and guitar, Chris anchors the band on bass, and Rix brings percussion and keys into the mix.

I’ve seen a lot of trios over the years, but I’ve never seen so much music come out of three musicians. Part of that magic comes from Rix’s inventive setup, including his “shuitar”—an acoustic guitar outfitted with percussion pieces so it functions like a miniature drum kit. Watching him play it is fascinating, and it adds a rhythmic layer that makes the band’s sound feel expansive and completely unique.

The night opened with “Where My Baby Might Be,” setting the tone for a set that moved effortlessly through grooves and moods. Highlights included “River Takes the Town,” “Is It Up to You,” “Pray God Listens,” and the slyly infectious “Puff of Smoke.” Songs like “Money Song” and “Slow Rise (To the Middle)” showcased the trio’s knack for blending blues, folk, and groove-driven Americana into something entirely their own.

Midway through the night the band gathered around the “big mic,” like the bands from the early days creating one of the most intimate moments of the evening. They performed “Loaded” and a heartfelt cover of “Have You No Shame,” originally by Sean Costello, joined by Katie Pruitt and Jess Nolan. The traditional favorite “Little Liza Jane” followed in the same format, turning the stage into what felt like an old-fashioned front porch jam.

The collaboration continued on “Above All Others,” with Pruitt, Nolan, and Hadley Kennary joining the band once again for a soaring vocal moment that highlighted the communal spirit of the night.

Other standout performances included “One More Day,” the beautifully reflective “Luckiest Man,” “The Trick,” and “Witness,” each delivered with the loose confidence that comes from years of playing together.

Beyond the musicianship, the biggest takeaway from the evening was a sense of gratitude. The band repeatedly thanked the audience, the venue, and each other, and that spirit carried through the entire performance. It wasn’t just something they said—it was something you could feel in the room.

They returned for an encore with “Postcards From Hell,” and a well deserved standing ovation.

In a venue that has seen countless legendary performances, The Wood Brothers once again proved that sometimes the most powerful sound on stage comes from just three musicians—and a whole lot of heart.

–Jerry Holthouse

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!