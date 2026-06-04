Zach Top Extends Tour Including Debut at Bridgestone Arena

Fresh off a Grammy-winning year and a string of career-defining milestones, Zach Top is keeping the momentum rolling with an extensive fall expansion of his wildly successful “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour.”

Presented by Coors Banquet, the newly announced dates will take the reigning traditional country standout to major arenas across the country, including his highly anticipated headlining debut at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Additional stops include San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum and more. Joining Top on select dates will be special guests Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access an artist pre-sale beginning June 10, while a special Kimes Ranch pre-sale launches June 11. Registration details and additional tour information are available at ZachTop.com.

The tour announcement comes as Top prepares for another high-profile CMA Fest appearance this weekend, where he is scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium. He will also join Chris Stapleton on select stadium dates throughout the summer.

The expanded tour caps off what has already been a remarkable year for the Washington native. Earlier this year, Top earned the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Country Album for his sophomore project, Ain’t In It For My Health, becoming the first artist to win the Recording Academy’s newly established category.

The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Current Country Albums chart and landed at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, generating more than 30 million global streams during its first week of release.

The Grammy victory adds to an already impressive list of accomplishments. Top was named CMA New Artist of the Year, earned his first No. 1 country radio single with “I Never Lie,” received ACM New Male Artist of the Year honors, and launched a successful collaboration with Kimes Ranch. He also teamed with two-time Grammy winner Billy Strings for the Me & Billy EP and delivered a nationally televised performance of “I Never Lie” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Released in 2025, Ain’t In It For My Health followed Top’s breakthrough debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which has surpassed one billion streams worldwide. The album earned an ACM Album of the Year nomination and produced several RIAA-certified hits, including the double-Platinum “I Never Lie” and Gold-certified tracks “Sounds Like the Radio,” “Use Me,” and “Bad Luck.”

Produced by Carson Chamberlain, Cold Beer & Country Music helped establish Top as one of the genre’s most promising young traditionalists, earning widespread praise from critics and fans alike.

Raised on a family farm in Sunnyside, Washington, Top grew up immersed in classic country music. He formed a band with his siblings at age seven and later spent years performing in bluegrass groups before relocating to Nashville in 2021. In just a few short years, he has emerged as one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, bringing a timeless sound to a new generation of listeners.

With a Grammy Award, a chart-topping catalog, and now a headlining date at Bridgestone Arena on the horizon, Zach Top’s ascent shows no signs of slowing down.

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