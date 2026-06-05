Holly Brand Celebrates Authenticity with New Single “If I Can’t Wear Boots”

NASHVILLE: Integrity Music artist Holly Brand is stepping confidently into her roots with the release of her spirited new single, “If I Can’t Wear Boots,” available now on all streaming platforms. Bursting with personality, Southern charm, and an infectious energy, the track serves as an empowering anthem for anyone determined to stay true to themselves, regardless of outside expectations.

“I hope as people listen, they can find relatability in being comfortable in their own skin and staying true to themselves even if others don’t get it,” Holly Brand shares.

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Brand co-wrote the song alongside Tony Wood and Walter Halliwell during a songwriting session that took an unexpected turn when the trio landed on the chorus concept that would ultimately shape the song. The result is a fun-loving, confidence-filled track that carries a deeper personal meaning for the Mississippi native.

Raised in Meridian, Mississippi, Brand has worn boots for most of her life—not simply as a fashion statement, but as a symbol of her journey. For her, they represent small-town roots, big dreams, and the determination to pursue a calling in Nashville without sacrificing the values and identity that shaped her. That spirit of authenticity drives the song’s message and resonates throughout every lyric.

While the inspiration is personal, Brand hopes listeners find their own stories reflected in the music. Through an authentic connection with her growing audience and social media following, she aims to encourage young women and listeners of all ages to embrace who they are with confidence and conviction.

Known for blending faith-centered messages with Southern culture and country influences, Brand continues to carve out a unique space in Christian music. Whether leaning into country storytelling or worship-inspired themes, her mission remains the same: creating music that helps people feel seen, valued, and ultimately points them toward Jesus.

About Holly Brand

Born and raised in Meridian, Mississippi, Holly Brand discovered her love for music and ministry at an early age. As the daughter of a former minister of music, she grew up surrounded by faith and developed a passion for sharing meaningful stories through song.

Her musical journey began in a small country church and has included memorable milestones such as opening for Blake Shelton at just 10 years old. Most recently, Brand signed her first recording and publishing agreement with Integrity Music in Nashville.

Drawing inspiration from her Southern upbringing, she combines modern country melodies with faith-filled lyrics to create a sound she affectionately calls “Magnolia Made.” Now living in Nashville with her husband, Brand continues to write, record, and collaborate with some of the industry’s most respected songwriters and producers while sharing her music with audiences across the country.

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