WATCH: Frank Myers’ “If Everyday Could Be Christmas”

Hit maker, songwriter, artist, and producer, Frank Myers wrote “If Everyday Could Be Christmas” with his longtime writing partner, Gary Baker and Anthony Little. They were trying to write a Christmas song that would remind people of the classics and it looks like they accomplished their mission. Frank shared this about the track, “To me, there is not a more magical time of the year than at Christmas! People are more loving, caring and giving than any other time. If we could just carry that feeling “all through the year” I think the world would be a much better place.”

Frank Myers’ successes span more than 40 years in the music industry. He has celebrated 12 No. 1 hits and 20 Top 10’s; he has written and produced songs recorded by more than 50 country and pop artists. Artist co-writes and productions feature work collectively with Kenny Loggins, Richie McDonald, Lonestar, Vince Gill, Billy Ray Cyrus, All-4-One, Pam Tillis, The Gatlins, Andy Griggs, Eddy Raven, John Rich, Dave Fenley, Angie Keilhauer and more. The songwriter and producer has been recognized for his talents by various music industry organizations including the County Music Association, Academy of Country Music, Gospel Music Association, The Recording Academy and multiple others.