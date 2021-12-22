ROMP Festival Announces Headliners

It’s just a short trip from Nashville and ROMP Festival has just announced their headliners for 2022: Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band, Rhiannon Giddens, and Tommy Emmanuel. The Grammy-winning Punch Brothers return to ROMP Festival for the first time since 2017. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, Del McCoury is a genernational favorite for all fans of bluegrass music. Giddens first appeared at ROMP in 2011 with the Carolina Chocolate Drops, which became a touchstone performance for the festival and earned Giddens a dedicated following of ROMP fans. Guitar master Tommy Emmanuel returns after a very popular appearance at ROMP in 2021.

Also on the initial lineup, We Banjo 3 brings with their Celtic-inspired bluegrass to the festival, and 2012 & 2013 IBMA Entertainers of the year, The Gibson Brothers, make their first appearance. Rounding out the initial lineup are: Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Po’Ramblin’ Boys, East Nash Grass, and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road. More artists will be announced at a later date!

Presale tickets are on sale now, and prices will increase soon! Four-day tickets are available at the discounted rate of $165, and VIP tickets are available for $415. Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available. Children 12 & under are free.

ROMP will be held at Yellow Creek Park, located in Owensboro, Kentucky. Festival tickets and camping passes are on sale now at holiday prices.