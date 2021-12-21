The Highway Woman Bring Back A Classic

The Highway Woman have released a fresh take on the old classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” A lovely introduction to what is also a fresh take on the band with new members Gabrielle, Alyssa, and Janane, before they all meld together in ethereal harmony. The women are accompanied by pianist Damon Fitcher, from the first note a soft tone is set. The different textures of their voice shine separately and combine together perfectly to create an atmosphere of comfort and warmth.

Established in 2016, The Highway Women are an all-female, cross genre-blending band like no other. The newly developed band featuring Jenane Dahl, Alyssa Scott and Gabrielle Vaughn are ready to kick off 2022 with new music featuring their incredible harmonies and inspiring vocals. While the former band members focused on country music, the new ladies will lead their fans through pop, r&b and country blends. They recently collaborated with The Bacon Brothers on an upcoming release and Kathy Sledge of “Sister Sledge” fame (both projects will release in 2022). While their backgrounds are different their blend is one of a kind. Jenane Dahl is a Georgia native, who made her way to Nashville and is a graduate of Belmont University. She is a pop/r&b singer and leads the group’s vocal arrangements. Gabrielle Vaughn hails from Ohio and is also a graduate of Belmont University. Vaughn’s music background is heavily influenced by Gaga, Amy Winehouse and other rock pop legends. Alyssa Scott is a Fargo, North Dakota transplant who calls Nashville home. Both Alyssa and Jenane are regulars on the local stages of Nashville. In 2022 the band will be releasing all new music produced by legendary producer Joe Nicolo.