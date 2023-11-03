WATCH: Drake White’s “Makin’ Me Look Good Again (Wedding Edition)”

Country-Soul troubadour Drake White celebrates supportive partners everywhere in the new music video for “Makin’ Me Look Good Again (Wedding Edition),” releasing a heartwarming real-world clip today (watch above).

Basking in the glow of true love’s grace, the deeply personal video features footage from White and his wife Alex’s wedding ceremony in 2014, and finds the singer-songwriter spotlighting his own behind-the-scenes hero – a woman who has meant so much to his life, especially in recent years.

Written by White with Monty Criswell and Shane Minor, the romantic track was originally released on White’s 2016 album debut, SPARK, but has since found renewed meaning. A new, stripped-down edition was included on White’s EP, ‘The Bridge’ (released 10/6), and as White continues to recover from a life-altering onstage stroke suffered in 2019, he says the song’s theme has evolved.

“The original edition came out seven years ago, and since then, the inspiration for this song, my wife Alex, has certainly made me look good again,” White tells CMT. “She helped me walk again, gave birth to our child, and started her own business. She continues to be one of the finest examples of a lady and love on this beautiful planet. She loves me for me, and she loves the simplicity of this edition. This is an offering to her and all the people out there making the world look good again.”

Enhancing White’s ‘The Bridge’ EP, the project features a total of seven songs filled with inspiration, love and conviction. Co-writing each one with a cast that includes Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Leslie Satcher and more, White delivers a set combining all-new tracks with reimagined versions of fan favorites, plus a collaboration with GRAMMY Award winner Colbie Caillat.