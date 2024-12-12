Jung Youth Signs With Concord Music Publishing

Today, Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of multi-genre singer- songwriter/producer Justin Donahue, known professionally as Jung Youth. Building upon a longstanding relationship with Donahue, the worldwide co-publishing deal, effective immediately, includes his full catalog and all future works.

“I have always felt at home with Concord and am grateful to officially continue creating in harmony with everyone on the publishing team,” said Justin Donahue. “Our genuine camaraderie is a gift that I cherish–thank you for championing my work and artistic vision, and fostering environments around the world for making and sharing a great legacy of music and memories together, past, present, and future. We are just getting started!”

Jung Youth, born Justin Donahue, is a Nashville based hip-hop artist and multi-genre singer-songwriter/producer. His recent songwriting credits with artists include A-list K-pop group NCT 127, epic cinematic producer Tommee Profitt, electro-indie group CHERUB, hip-hop duo Social Club Misfits, alternative pop artist Devon Again, and raunchy pop sensation Snow Wife.

In addition to songwriting and producing, Jung Youth has a storied solo career, including albums Ambrosia (2017) and Old Soul (2022) and EPs Periphery (2024) and Wildcat (2024), as well as upcoming EP Kaleidoscopic, set to be released March 25th, 2025. His song “Only One King” has over 60 million streams on Spotify alone, and the mega-viral cover of Linkin Park’s “In The End” with Tommee Profitt and Fleurie is one of the most widely shared and used sounds across social media, surpassing RIAA Gold Certification status in the U.S., Canada, and Italy, 2x Platinum in Brazil, 4x Platinum in India, and Platinum in Mexico. Jung Youth has toured around the world and performed with acts including Mobb Deep, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Juicy J, Travis Scott, and The Cool Kids, to name a few, and continues to push the boundaries of his own process into new frontiers with exciting genre-blending and cross-cultural collaborations.

“Justin [Donahue] is truly one of one,” said Brad Kennard, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “As an artist, a songwriter, and a producer, he is uniquely at home across so many genres yet delivers his authentic self in every situation. He exudes individuality, passion, and humanity. We are so fired up to have Justin as part of the Concord family.”

Jung Youth has also seen great success in synch with placements in television series such as “True Lies” (CBS), “East New York” (CBS), “All American: Homecoming” (The CW), “Wolf Pack” (Paramount+), “Grown-ish” (ABC), as well as additional placements across ABC, BBC, Bravo, Disney+, Fox, HBO, MTV, Netflix, VH1, and many more. His music was featured in the trailer for Dreamworks’ The Croods 2, the international trailer for The Equalizer 2 and commercials for Peloton, Motorola, GAP, Allstate, Toyota, HTC, Sriracha, White Claw, and more. He has additional placements in sports and video games, including ESPN, NFL Thursday Night Football, and Sunday NFL Countdown.

