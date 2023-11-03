An Evening With George Dickel And The War And Treaty

When you’re invited to an event featuring the launch of an 18-year-old George Dickel bourbon whiskey, it’s hard not to get excited. So, when we were invited to attend this special occasion at Cascade Hollow Distilling, we couldn’t pass it up. The night was a double treat, not only because of the new bourbon but also because Nashville.com finally got to see the star duo, The War and Treaty, perform live for the first time.

The evening was crisp and the inviting campfires flickered under the starlit Tennessee sky, creating the perfect setting for the event. We’ve been wanting to see The War and Treaty for a long time and felt lucky we could see them in such an intimate and close up, personal performance. This talented duo have been making waves in the music industry for a while now and already have many award nominations. Their performance was nothing short of magical. Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount Trotter’s raw, soulful voices blended seamlessly, filling the night with emotion and energy. Amazing considering Tanya told us they had about three hours of sleep the night before. The chemistry between the two was palpable, and it was evident that they are destined to be superstars in the world of music. Their sound is a beautiful fusion of genres, creating something truly unique and extraordinary.

After the performance, guests were invited into the tasting room to sample the highly anticipated George Dickel 18-year-old bourbon. The whiskey was incredibly smooth, with a rich and warming flavor that seemed to linger on the palate. The complexity of the bourbon revealed layers of oak, caramel, and spice, all coming together in perfect harmony. It was a truly exceptional spirit, a testament to the time and care that went into its creation. But what would you expect from one of Tennessee’s oldest and most consistent brands. Eighteen years of aging had transformed it into something truly special, and it was a privilege to be among the first to experience it.

It was a night of exceptional music, exceptional whiskey, and exceptional company, all coming together to create an unforgettable experience. Thanks to the good people at Cascade Hollow! If you have not been to Cascade Hollow Distilling it’s an easy road trip from Nashville so check it out! 1950 Cascade Hollow Rd, Tullahoma, TN 37388.

–Jerry Holthouse