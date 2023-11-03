Dates For Taping of “The Caverns Sessions” Announced

The Caverns has announced dates for the taping of the next season of The Caverns Sessions on PBS, which will be Season XIII of the long-running subterranean musical series formerly known as Bluegrass Underground. From March 22nd through March 24th, The Caverns Sessions PBS taping will treat music fans to performances by the finest in roots and Americana music today.

This 3-day event features Elizabeth Cook, Yola, Dan Tyminski Band, 49 Winchester, Lindsay Lou, Ozomatli, Shane Smith & The Saints, Big Richard, Alvin Youngblood Hart’s Muscle Theory, The Texas Gentlemen, Evan Honer, and Clay Street Unit

With 12 artists jam-packed into one epic weekend of underground concerts, The Caverns Sessions performances will be captured for the 13th season of the multiple Emmy Award-winning subterranean series, which debuted on PBS as Bluegrass Underground in 2011. The new season of The Caverns Sessions will premiere in the Fall of 2024 on PBS stations nationwide and via the PBS streaming app.

“Season XIII presents a dozen amazing artists who we can’t wait to shine a light on inside the darkness of The Caverns,” says Todd Mayo, The Caverns owner. “It’s an honor and pure joy to reconvene our outstanding team to capture singular musical moments for PBS.”

3-Day and Single Day Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10th at 10a CT for The Caverns Sessions PBS TV Taping at TheCaverns.com. Direct Ticket Link.

Tucked below the rolling hills of Tennessee inside The Caverns with a unique, world-renowned combination of established and buzzworthy artists, award-winning sound and lighting production, and breathtaking natural beauty, The Caverns Sessions PBS Taping is a 3-day fete like no other.