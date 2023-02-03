WATCH: Dierks Bentley’s “Cowboy Boots” featuring Ashley McBryde

Twenty years into one of modern Country music’s most credible careers, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has his cowboy boot on the throttle towards his 10th studio album GRAVEL & GOLD, out Feb. 24. Penned by Casey Brown, Jordan Minton, Hunter Phelps and Bentley, listen to the new track “Cowboy Boots” featuring Ashley McBryde from the forthcoming album above.

“When I first really fell in love with Country music, Jim Beam and cowboy boots came along for the ride. I’ve had a few pair of boots over the years, many requiring duct tape at times. But, they’ve been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride,” said Bentley. “Not only does Ashley have one of the best voices in Country music, she also always rocked a pair of boots when we were on tour together last year. I wanted someone that I could authentically sing this song with, and I didn’t have to look any further than stage left. She’s the real deal.”

McBryde joined Bentley down at Lower Broadway’s iconic Robert’s Western World last week for his latest performance video from one Nashville’s most important music venues. (Watch above)

Bentley landed his first publishing deal in 2001 and released his debut album in 2003, producing an instant No. One single. Eight more albums that reached the top of the Country sales charts, resulting in 21 No. One songs, eight billion streams, three CMA Awards, 14 GRAMMY® nominations and membership into the Grand Ole Opry.