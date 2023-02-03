LISTEN: Channing Wilson’s “Gettin’ Outta My Mind”

Singer, songwriter and musician Channing Wilson will release his debut album, “Dead Man,” February 24 via Ol’ Dog Records/Soundly Music. Ahead of the release, new song, “Gettin’ Outta My Mind,” written by Wilson and Kendell Marvel, is debuting today. (Listen above)

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Cobb’s studio in Savannah, GA, Dead Man marks a new chapter for Wilson as he steps forward as an artist after two decades as a successful songwriter, having written hits for Luke Combs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt and more. Across these ten new tracks, Wilson further establishes himself as one of music’s most honest and empathetic voices as he addresses universal topics such as love, heartbreak, loneliness and human connection through a personal lens.

Reflecting on the record, Wilson shares, “Back in the Depression era, Jimmy Rogers was a big hit, and the reason why was because he sang all these sad songs that let people know they weren’t the only ones going through hard times. There are so many people out there right now dealing with problems like mental illness, but we still don’t talk about it nearly as much as we should. So, the one thing I hope for this record is that helps people realize that they’re not alone, that someone else feels the way they do. Because to me that’s the first step to feeling okay again.”

In celebration of the new music, Wilson will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 25 and will continue to tour through this spring with a stop at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley. In addition to Wilson (vocals, acoustic guitar) and Cobb (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Dead Man also features acclaimed musicians Brian Allen (bass), Philip Chandler (piano, organ), Chris Powell (drums, percussion), Leroy Powell (electric guitar, pedal steel, harmonica) and Mike Webb (piano, organ) as well as background vocals from Kristen Rogers.