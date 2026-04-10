WATCH: Dailey & Vincent’s “Moon Shines on the Still”

Bluegrass mainstays Dailey & Vincent are keeping tradition alive—and sounding better than ever—on their brand new single, “Moon Shines on the Still,” available everywhere now and heading to bluegrass radio.

The track serves as the latest preview of their upcoming album A Beautiful Life, due June 12, and finds the GRAMMY®-nominated duo right in their wheelhouse. Written by Laura Leigh, Jones Robertson and Bill Whyte, “Moon Shines on the Still” delivers a rich, front-porch narrative steeped in heritage, hard work, and the unmistakable spirit of classic bluegrass. Anchored by the duo’s signature harmonies and tight musicianship, the song is both a nod to tradition and a reminder of why Dailey & Vincent remain at the forefront of the genre.

The release follows their recent multi-week Bluegrass No. 1 hit, a reimagining of The Osborne Brothers’ “Ruby,” which reintroduced fans to their deeply rooted traditional sound. They quickly followed that success with “Longer Than That,” offering another glimpse into the emotional depth and storytelling that defines A Beautiful Life.

In support of the new album, Dailey & Vincent are hitting the road for a nationwide tour, bringing their high-energy performances and world-class musicianship to fans across the country. The run kicks off April 10 in Reidsville, North Carolina, and wraps with their annual Dailey & Vincent Music Festival in Hiawassee, Georgia, set for September 17–19. Known for their dynamic live shows and deep connection with audiences, the tour promises a mix of new material and fan favorites that have helped define their career.

With multiple GRAMMY nominations, IBMA Awards, and Dove Awards under their belt, Dailey & Vincent have long been torchbearers for bluegrass, Americana, and classic country. And with “Moon Shines on the Still,” they continue to prove that timeless music never goes out of style.