Come Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Fender Telecaster

Nashville is about to celebrate one of the most iconic instruments in music history—right where its legacy runs deepest.

Fender has announced Tele Town, a one-night-only live music experience honoring the 75th anniversary of the legendary Fender Telecaster. The special event is set for Monday, May 4, 2026 at the historic Ryman Auditorium, promising an unforgettable night celebrating the guitar that helped shape modern music.

Often credited as the world’s first mass-produced solid-body electric guitar, the Telecaster has left an indelible mark across genres—from country and rock to blues and beyond. And there’s no better place to honor that legacy than Nashville, a city where the Telecaster became synonymous with its signature sound.

Serving as musical director for the evening is acclaimed guitarist Derek Wells, who will also lead a powerhouse house band for the event. “Putting this show together has been about more than just great players,” Wells shared. “It’s about capturing the spirit of an instrument that’s shaped so much of the music we all love.”

The night will be hosted by Nashville guitarist and historian Zac Childs, guiding fans through the Telecaster’s rich history with performances and collaborations that highlight its influence on Music City—and the world.

The lineup reads like a who’s who of guitar greatness, featuring Brad Paisley, Brent Mason, Brothers Osborne, Guthrie Trapp, James Burton, Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner, Trey Hensley, Zach Top, and more—each bringing their own connection to the instrument that’s defined generations of players.

Beyond the music, Tele Town also carries a deeper purpose, with all net proceeds benefiting local Nashville charities—making the celebration as impactful as it is historic.

“Seventy-five years after its debut, the Telecaster remains proof that simplicity endures,” said Fender’s Justin Norvell. “This celebration is our way of honoring not just an instrument, but a cultural phenomenon.”

From its twangy roots to its genre-crossing versatility, the Telecaster’s voice has echoed through decades of music—and on May 4, that voice will ring loud and proud inside the Mother Church. Fans can visit AXS Tele Town Link for ticket details and to purchase.

For Nashville guitar lovers, this is more than a concert—it’s a piece of history.