LISTEN: Alana Springsteen’s “Love Me Anyway”

Alana Springsteen is pulling back the curtain like never before.

The rising Nashville singer-songwriter has released her deeply personal new single “Love Me Anyway,” out now via Santa Anna Nashville. The track offers a fearless, introspective look at identity, faith, and the courage it takes to choose honesty over comfort—marking one of Springsteen’s most vulnerable releases to date.

Set to appear on her sophomore album I HOPE THIS HELPS, arriving May 29, “Love Me Anyway” finds Springsteen standing at a crossroads—grappling with the tension between who she’s been and who she’s becoming.

“‘Love Me Anyway’ was one of the first songs I wrote for I HOPE THIS HELPS,” Springsteen shares. “I was coming off the most validating year of my life… but when the noise faded, I was left with this persistent ache—loneliness, disorientation, feeling unrecognizable to myself.”

Written alongside Rhett Akins, Trannie Anderson, and Chris LaCorte, the song reads like a late-night confession—born from a quiet moment on tour when Springsteen poured her thoughts into her phone, questioning everything from her relationships to her faith.

Sonically, the track leans into restraint, opening with sparse acoustic textures before building into a sweeping, emotionally charged chorus. Springsteen’s vocal delivery shifts from fragile to powerful as she asks the central question: if she reveals her true self, will she still be loved?

The result is a hauntingly honest piece of storytelling—one that captures the weight of shedding expectations and stepping into the unknown. Steel guitar accents and atmospheric production add to the track’s sense of isolation and longing, while Springsteen’s lyrics cut straight to the core.

At just 25, Springsteen continues to prove she’s not afraid to ask the hard questions—and I HOPE THIS HELPS is shaping up to be her most revealing chapter yet.