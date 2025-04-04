WATCH: Counting Crows’ “Under The Aurora”

Today, multi-platinum, rock band Counting Crows release their newest single, “Under The Aurora,” the latest offering from their new album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, out May 9 via BMG. Watch the official video above.

The new track arrives as the band prepares to embark on The Complete Sweets! Tour, which kicks off right here in Nashville at The Pinnacle on June 10th and will take Counting Crows across North America and Europe through fall 2025. GET TICKETS HERE!

Following the emotional depth of first single “Spaceman In Tulsa,” “Under The Aurora” continues the band’s rich legacy of sweeping soundscapes and storytelling. The song captures a moment of solitude and reflection beneath nature’s most mysterious light show — a haunting yet hopeful meditation on escape, longing, and the wonder of the world above us.

This marks their first full-length album since 2021’s Butter Miracle: Suite One and their first collection of new songs in nearly five years.

Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! Tracklist:

1. With Love, From A-Z

2. Spaceman In Tulsa

3. Boxcars

4. Virginia Through The Rain

5. Under The Aurora

6. The Tall Grass

7. Elevator Boots

8. Angel of 14th Street

9. Bobby and The Rat-Kings

THE COMPLETE SWEETS! TOUR DATES

June 10, 2025 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

