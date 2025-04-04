 


2025 Nashville Comedy Festival Starts Today!

Beginning today, comedy once again takes over Music City with the 2025 Nashville Comedy Festival. The event runs April 3-13 in some of Nashville’s most iconic venues.

After celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, the annual festival enters a new decade where it continues to bring together a diverse lineup of comedy heavy-hitters, live podcasts and shows you won’t see anywhere else. The 2025 Nashville Comedy Festival will bring fans a chance to laugh non-stop for eleven days straight, the longest run in Nashville Comedy Festival history.

“It’s fun!” quips Outback Presents co-CEO Mike Smardak.

This year’s lineup includes appearances by Jay Leno, Arsenio Hall, Wanda Sykes, Rodney Carrington, Nikki Glaser, Jim Jefferies, Kill Tony and more. Rodney Carrington and Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Live will headline the first-ever comedy shows at Nashville’s new venue, The Pinnacle.

The full festival lineup is available at nashvillecomedyfestival.com.

2025 Nashville Comedy Festival schedule of events:

Bridgestone Arena
4/4: Kill Tony
4/5: Kill Tony

The Pinnacle
4/4: Rodney Carrington4/6: Adam Ray is Dr. Phil LIVE

Ryman Auditorium
4/3: Mark Normand
4/6: HANDSOME: LIVE with Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster & Mae Martin
4/7: Kid Rock’s Comedy Jam4/8: Nateland Presents
4/9: Nikki Glaser
4/10: Nikki Glaser
4/11: Jim Jefferies
4/12: Jay Leno with very special guest Arsenio Hall
4/13: Wanda Sykes

Zanies Comedy Club
4/3: Vir Das / Trailer Tales Podcast
4/4: Vir Das
4/5: Vir Das
4/6: Dave Smith / Donnell Rawlings
4/7: New Material Monday: Nash Comedy Fest Edition
4/8: Dusty Slay’s Grand Ole Comedy Show / The Depraved
4/9: Robert Kelly
4/10: Right Now with John Goblikon
4/11: Dan Cummins / Pete Lee
4/12: Dan Cummins / Pete Lee
4/13: Brad Paisley Presents: Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without

The Lab at Zanies
4/3: Zanies Comedy Allstars
4/4: Kurt Metzger
4/5: Kurt Metzger / Dark & Dirty Showcase
4/6: Shannon Ford: Pray For Me / Story Warz w/ Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez
4/7: Hugh Howser & Friends / Story Warz w/ Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez
4/8: Talk to Them Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR / Story Warz w/
Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez
4/9: Talk to Them Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR / Story Warz w/
Big Jay Oakerson & Luis J. Gomez
4/10: Talk to Them Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR
4/11: Talk to Them Jared Freid’s NEW HOUR / Caroline Baniewicz: Homeschooled Freak / Connor Larsen’s Big Fun Riff Show
4/12: Yakov Smirnoff / Zanies Showcase for The Tonight Show / Dark & Dirty Showcase
4/13: The Consequence / Amber Autry’s Stand-Up Get Down

