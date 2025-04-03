Cody Johnson Racks Up More Platinum Hardware

Seven-time ACM nominee Cody Johnson has added additional metal counts to his official RIAA certifications as #1 award-winning song “’Til You Can’t” reaches FIVE-times Platinum and his CMA Album of the Year Leather is certified GOLD. Cody’s career now boasts 44 RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications—and 9 Billion career global streams and four #1 singles.

Cody’s #1 single “Dirt Cheap,” written by Josh Philips, was awarded as Storyteller of The Year at the “People’s Choice Country Awards” and “The Painter” was awarded as the NSAI 2024 Song of The Year for writers Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins and Ryan Larkins.

His numerous industry honors include recognition as a CMT Artist of The Year, three CMT Music Awards wins, four CMA Awards including Album of The Year (2024) for Leather, and being named “Best New Country Artist” at the iHeart Music.

