WATCH: Cole Swindell And Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never”

Cole Swindell and Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021” Lainey Wilson released their new video for their duet “Never Say Never”. (Watch above)

“Never Say Never,” was directed by Michael Monaco and filmed at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary outside of Knoxville.

Already in the Top 20 on the country singles chart and rising, was the most added song at country radio the week of release, giving both Swindell and Wilson their biggest radio add day of their careers.

“Never Say Never,” written by Swindell, Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill, is the Georgia native’s the follow-up radio single to his back-to-back No. 1 hits “Love You Too Late” and most recently his milestone multi-week, 10th career No. 1 hit “Single Saturday Night.” “Never Say Never” is also the follow-up single to Wilson’s No. 1 smash hit “Things A Man Oughta Know,” which is still streaming more than 3 million times each week since it peaked in September.