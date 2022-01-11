Bonnaroo Announces 2022 Lineup

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has shared the lineup for this year’s edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 16-19, 2022 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Bonnaroo 2022 will once again present a wide-ranging bill featuring a spectacular selection of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival.

Highlights will include performances by Tool, J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$, and Porter Robinson. The complete Bonnaroo 2022 lineup is below.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 13, at 12 pm (CT) – but you can also check for TICKETS Here!

Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Bonnaroo.com will be offering a range of affordable options, with tickets starting at $35 down and accommodations available for as low as $99 per night. Car Camping Passes prices start at only $70 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.

Bonnaroo 2022 will see the debut of an array of additional activities and site improvements, including enhanced signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations, and much more.





