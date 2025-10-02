WATCH: Chase McDaniel’s Powerful New Video, “Die Trying”

Big Machine Records rising star Chase McDaniel has unveiled the official music video for his new single “Die Trying,” released today (October 2). The Robby Stevens-directed clip offers fans an intimate, lived-in portrait of the kind of love that transforms a life, with a personal touch featuring McDaniel’s own dog, Letto. (Watch above).

As the very first song written for McDaniel’s forthcoming autobiographical debut album, Lost Ones, “Die Trying” sets the tone for the project’s blend of raw vulnerability and high-octane country-rock. Co-written with Seth Ennis and Lindsay Rimes (who also produced the track), the song begins with a strikingly honest confession, reflecting on a reckless past and brushes with self-destruction. Yet at its soaring chorus, it pivots into a declaration of eternal devotion, underscored by McDaniel’s rich baritone and an electrifying guitar solo that drives the track to a powerful crescendo.

The song’s emotional depth mirrors the themes McDaniel explores throughout Lost Ones—an album that captures his journey with unflinching honesty. From youthful missteps to newfound clarity, the record is rooted in the idea that our hardest experiences can pave the way for the strongest connections.

With a knack for pairing gritty storytelling with arena-ready sound, McDaniel is carving out a distinct lane in country music. “Die Trying” is both an anthem and a love letter—showcasing his ability to balance the raw with the romantic, while offering a preview of what’s to come from his debut full-length release.

