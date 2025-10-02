Tucker Wetmore Hosts Intimate Industry Event, Celebrates Breakout Year

Earlier this week, rising country star Tucker Wetmore welcomed industry guests to a private evening of music and conversation, celebrating his milestone year and offering a first listen to new material on the horizon. The intimate event featured live performances, storytelling, and a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process driving Wetmore’s next chapter.

Wetmore treated the crowd to fan favorites from his record-breaking debut album What Not To, sharing the stories behind the songs that launched him into the spotlight. He was later joined on stage by award-winning songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, as the two previewed new music they’ve been working on together—including an unreleased track that drew enthusiastic applause from the room.

The evening capped off what has been a landmark year for Wetmore. Just weeks ago, he earned his first CMA Award nomination for Best New Artist, a career-defining honor that reflects his meteoric rise. That recognition follows the success of What Not To, which made history as the biggest country album debut from a new artist in 2025. The album boasts back-to-back Platinum hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and the 2X Platinum “Wind Up Missin’ You,” which also became his first No. 1 at Country radio. To date, Wetmore’s music has amassed more than 1.4 billion global streams, with his latest single “3,2,1” climbing the charts.

Wetmore’s breakout success has been fueled by nonstop touring, including two sold-out headlining runs and a high-profile summer stint as direct support on Thomas Rhett’s Better in Boots Tour. With new music on the way and momentum only growing, Wetmore continues to prove, as American Songwriter put it, that “he is here to stay.”

