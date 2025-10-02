Only Nine Days Until Cavefest!!!

In 9 days The Caverns will once again echo with the sounds of world-class bluegrass and roots music as the fourth annual CaveFest returns October 11–12, 2025. As Nashville.com’s favorite Bluegrass festival, CaveFest continues to grow stronger each year, blending incredible music with one of the most unique venues in the world. It’s just a short drive from Nashville in some of the most picturesque country in all of Tennessee.

GET TICKETS HERE!

This year’s lineup is stacked with talent, headlined by Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski Band, and Tim O’Brien. Artists-in-residence Lindsay Lou and Kyle Tuttle will lead the way in collaborations and surprise sit-ins, while an all-star roster of performers including Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Shadowgrass, Lillie Mae, Arlo McKinley, Scott Miller, Sam Lewis, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and many more will keep the energy high across two unforgettable days.

Fans can also look forward to a special John Prine tribute from The Tree of Forgiveness Band, nightly late-night jams hosted by Airshow, and an All-Star Jam curated by Lindsay Lou.

Beyond the music, CaveFest is about community and experience. Festivalgoers can enjoy on-site camping (included with every 2-day ticket), glamping packages, food trucks, local craft vendors, workshops, kids’ activities, underground jam sessions, and guided cave tours. This year introduces the CaveFest Adventure Tour, a new underground experience perfect for thrill-seekers, alongside the popular Big Room and Tombstone Pass tours.

The Caverns Amphitheater will host headliners under the autumn skies of the Cumberland Plateau, while underground performances in the Caverns’ world-famous concert hall will deliver the kind of magic only this festival can provide. Select underground sets will even be filmed for PBS’s The Caverns Sessions, bringing the CaveFest experience to audiences nationwide.

For those eager to start early, the CaveFest Kick-Off Party on Friday, October 10 will feature Airshow, The Cowpokes, and Lost Bayou Ramblers. Add-on tickets for the kickoff are just $49 and include early camping entry.

Festival founder Todd Mayo summed up the spirit of CaveFest perfectly: “With incredible bands, a dedicated community of fans, a stunning setting above and below ground, and Tennessee’s autumn beauty, CaveFest has the recipe for a magical weekend. And with a $99 2-day ticket that includes camping, we feel like it’s a great value for what it is — a helluva good time!”

CaveFest offers several VIP options starting at $875, with perks including exclusive viewing areas, catered meals, a VIP Lounge Tent, and new for 2025—a VIP Shuttle for easy transport between campground and venues. Premium lodging packages include luxury canvas bell tents or fully outfitted climate-controlled yurts.

With its unbeatable mix of music, natural wonder, and community spirit, CaveFest 2025 promises another unforgettable weekend in the hills of Tennessee.

2-day passes, including free camping, are just $99 and available at CaveFest.com. Kids 12 and under are free.

GET TICKETS HERE!