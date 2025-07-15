WATCH: Chase McDaniel’s “Lost Ones”

Chase McDaniel is preparing for a major milestone this fall with the release of his debut album, Lost Ones, arriving September 19 via Big Machine Records. The Kentucky native is giving fans an early look into the project with the official music video for its emotional title track (watch above).

Directed by longtime collaborator Robby Stevens, the video for “Lost Ones” takes a direct and personal look at the struggles behind the song’s lyrics. It follows the story of a young man coping with the loss of his brother to depression, capturing his grief and isolation in stark detail. McDaniel performs throughout the video in a forest clearing lit by flickering lamps, as other “lost ones” are shown holding handwritten signs sharing their own battles—ranging from addiction to heartbreak to mental health struggles.

By the video’s close, light breaks through as McDaniel’s character finally gets the flame to catch—both literally and metaphorically. The video ends with a message of hope and a reminder that no one is alone, directing viewers to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and tying in with the upcoming launch of the Lost Ones fan club, a new initiative built around connection and healing.

The album Lost Ones is an autobiographical collection of songs that reflects McDaniel’s personal journey, including the loss of his father to addiction and his own experience with depression. Produced by Lindsay Rimes and recorded in Nashville’s Sound Stage Studios, the 12-track LP blends honest storytelling with McDaniel’s blend of country and rock, offering emotional weight and resilience in equal measure.

Each track was co-written by McDaniel, with “Lost Ones” written alongside Chris LaCorte and Josh Miller. The song stands out with its haunting piano, steel guitar, and McDaniel’s signature baritone as he sings about the people who find comfort in shared pain:

“They come outta nowhere from all around / From big city streets to them county road towns… All showing up with their broken wings / Praying their misery meets company.”

Other previously released tracks from Lost Ones include “Heart Still Works,” “Made It This Far,” and “Burned Down Heaven,” the latter of which marked McDaniel’s first entry into the Top 3 most added at Country radio. He followed it with “Risk It All,” showcasing his ability to blend emotional vulnerability with modern production.

