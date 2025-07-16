2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Nominees Announced

The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) has announced the nominees for the 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards along with this year’s recipients of the IBMA Distinguished Achievement Award and the newest inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. The announcements were made during a special live event held at the SiriusXM studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Appalachian Road Show

Billy Strings

East Nash Grass

The Del McCoury Band

SONG OF THE YEAR

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back – Alison Brown, Steve Martin, Featuring Tim O’Brien

Songwriters: Steve Martin/Alison Brown

Producers: Alison Brown/Garry West

Label: Compass Records

Big Wheels – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jerry Cole

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

Coal Dust Kisses – The Grascals

Songwriters: Susanne Mumpower/Jerry Salley

Producer: The Grascals

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

My Favorite Picture of You – Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Songwriters: Darin Aldridge/Brooke Aldridge/Dennis Duff

Producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain

Label: Billy Blue Records

Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Songwriters: Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Arcadia – Alison Krauss & Union Station

Producer: Alison Krauss & Union Station

Label: Down the Road Records

Carter & Cleveland – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Earl Jam – Tony Trischka

Producers: Tony Trischka/Lawson White

Label: Down the Road Records

Highway Prayers – Billy Strings

Producers: Billy Strings/Jon Brion

Label: Reprise Records

I Built a World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Producers: Brent Truitt/Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Label: Sugar Petunia Records

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Alison Krauss & Union Station

Authentic Unlimited

Blue Highway

Sister Sadie

The Del McCoury Band

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

East Nash Grass

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Travelin’ McCourys

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Blue Collar Gospel – Jerry Salley Featuring The Oak Ridge Boys

Songwriters: Rick Lang/Bill Whyte/Jerry Salley

Producer: Jerry Salley

Label: Billy Blue Records

Dear Lord – Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Songwriter: Daniel Davis

Producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain

Label: Billy Blue Records

Even Better When You Listen – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Songwriters: Rick Lang/Mark BonDurant

Producer: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Label: Billy Blue Records

He’s Gone – Jaelee Roberts

Songwriter: Kelsi Harrigill

Producer: Byron House

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

Wings of Love – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriters: Jesse Brock/Stephen Burwell/Jerry Cole/Eli Johnston/John Meador

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Bluegrass in the Backwoods – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Songwriter: Kenny Baker

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

The Drifter – Danny Roberts

Songwriter: Danny Roberts

Producers: Danny Roberts/Andrea Roberts

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

A Drive at Dusk – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jesse Brock

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

Kern County Breakdown – Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland

Songwriter: Buck Owens/Don Rich

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Ralph’s Banjo Special – Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown

Songwriter: Ralph Stanley

Producer: Alison Brown

Label: Compass Records

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Jason Carter

Red Camel Collective

Wyatt Ellis

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back – Alison Brown & Steve Martin Featuring Tim O’Brien

Songwriters: Steve Martin/Alison Brown

Producer: Alison Brown/Garry West

Label: Compass Records

A Million Memories (A Song for Byron) – Darin & Brooke Aldridge Featuring Vince Gill

Songwriter: Vince Gill

Producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain

Label: Billy Blue Records

Cora Is Gone – Bobby Osborne & C.J. Lewandowski Featuring Rob McCoury & Billy Strings

Songwriter: Mac Odell

Producer: C.J. Lewandowski

Label: Turnberry Records

Outrun the Rain – Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, Jaelee Roberts & Vince Gill

Songwriters: Terry Herd/Jimmy Yeary

Producers: Jason Carter/Michael Cleveland

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Ralph’s Banjo Special – Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown

Songwriter: Ralph Stanley

Producer: Alison Brown

Label: Compass Records

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Dan Tyminski

Del McCoury

Greg Blake

Russell Moore

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

AJ Lee

Alison Krauss

Brooke Aldridge

Jaelee Roberts

Sierra Hull

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alison Brown

Gena Britt

Kristin Scott Benson

Ron Block

Tony Trischka

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Missy Raines

Todd Phillips

Vickie Vaughn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Jason Carter

Maddie Denton

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andy Hall

Jerry Douglas

Justin Moses

Matt Leadbetter

Rob Ickes

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Cody Kilby

Molly Tuttle

Trey Hensley

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Ronnie McCoury

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

5 Days Out, 2 Days Back – Alison Brown & Steve Martin Featuring Tim O’Brien

Songwriters: Steve Martin/Alison Brown

Producer: Alison Brown/Garry West

Videographer: Joseph Spence

Label: Compass Records

A Million Memories (A Song for Byron) – Darin & Brooke Aldridge Featuring Vince Gill

Songwriter: Vince Gill

Producer: Jenny Gill

Videographer: Travis Flynn

Label: Billy Blue Records

Big Wheels – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jerry Cole

Producers: Bryce Free/Kyle Johnson

Videographer: Bryce Free

Label: Billy Blue Records

Gallows Pole – Appalachian Road Show

Songwriter: Traditional arr. Barry Abernathy/Jim VanCleve/Darrell Webb

Producer: Steve Kinney

Videographer: Steve Kinney

Label: Billy Blue Records

Tennessee Hound Dog – The Grascals

Songwriter: Felice Bryant/Boudleaux Bryant

Producer: Ty Gilpin

Videographer: Nate Shuppert

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

The Auctioneer – The Kody Norris Show

Songwriters: Leroy Van Dyke/Buddy Black

Producer: James Gilley

Videographer: Nate Wiles

Label: Rebel Records

