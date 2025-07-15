LISTEN: East Nash Grass’ “Lonesome Song”

Fresh off their win as IBMA’s 2024 New Artist of the Year, East Nash Grass is riding high with the release of their poignant new single, “Lonesome Song,” (listen above) a heartfelt glimpse into their upcoming album All God’s Children, out August 22 on Mountain Fever Records. And Nashville fans won’t have to wait long to catch the buzzed-about bluegrass quintet live—the band will take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday, July 15, (tonight) for what promises to be a memorable night at the Mother Church. GET TICKETS HERE!

Led by guitarist James Kee, the band brings a fresh, reflective tone to “Lonesome Song,” balancing melancholy lyrics with an upbeat, major-key bluegrass arrangement that highlights their unmatched musicianship and emotional depth.

“The hardship of loss can seem irrelevant compared to the beauty of the world,” says Kee. “Ringing through the valleys and fields, loneliness stands contrary to the rest of nature, which seems so well matched.”

Featuring Harry Clark on mandolin, Cory Walker on banjo, Maddie Denton on fiddle, Jeff Partin on bass, and Gaven Largent on dobro, East Nash Grass has quickly become one of the most exciting bands on today’s Bluegrass scene. Their forthcoming album All God’s Children distills their vast repertoire into a 10-track collection of originals, deep-cut covers, and even a reimagined traditional Liberian chant—a testament to their fearless, boundary-pushing style.

Individually, the band members boast impressive résumés, having played with bluegrass legends like Dan Tyminski, Tim O’Brien, Sierra Hull, and Rhonda Vincent, but together, East Nash Grass is carving a singular path that’s earning them accolades and growing attention from fans around the world.

