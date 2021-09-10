WATCH: Brandi Carlile’s “Right On Time (Live at The Gorge)”

Brandi Carlile is debuting a special new performance video, “Right On Time (Live at The Gorge),” watch above. Filmed last month during Carlile’s show at Washington’s legendary Gorge Amphitheatre, the video also features longtime bandmates Tim Hanseroth (bass, vocals), Phil Hanseroth (guitar, vocals) and Chris Powell (drums) as well as special guest Shooter Jennings on piano.

“Right On Time” is the first single from Carlile’s new studio album, In These Silent Days, which will be released October 1 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records (pre-order/pre-save). Inspired by the mining of her own history while writing this year’s #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir Broken Horses (Crown), In These Silent Dayswas conceived of while Carlile was quarantined at home with Phil and Tim Hanseroth. The ten songs chronicle acceptance, faith, loss and love and channel icons like David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Joni Mitchell—the latter two who, by some sort of cosmic alignment of the stars, have turned out to be close friends in addition to being her biggest heroes and inspirations.

Recorded once again at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, the album features Carlile (vocals, guitar, piano), Tim Hanseroth (vocals, bass), Phil Hanseroth (vocals, guitar), Cobb (guitar, percussion) and Jennings (piano, organ, synth) as well as Chris Powell (drums, percussion), Josh Neumann (strings) and special guests Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius on backing vocals on the track “You And Me On The Rock.”