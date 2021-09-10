Americana Music Association Announces Honors & Awards Performers

The Americana Music Association has announced its Americana Honors & Awards performers and Buddy Miller will return as musical director for the ceremony. After a break due to the pandemic in 2020, the Honors & Awards will return to Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, September 22, showcasing a vibrant mix of musical icons and electrifying newcomers that make up the list of performers for the critically acclaimed program.

Legends and longtime fan-favorites will cross paths with today’s buzz generators for an exceptional slate of confirmed performers that includes Brandi Carlile, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle, Fisk Jubilee Singers, The Highwomen, Jason Isbell, Sarah Jarosz, Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Keb’ Mo’, The Mavericks, Margo Price, Allison Russell and Carla Thomas.

Americana stalwart, songwriter, musician and producer Buddy Miller takes the reins of musical direction for the Americana All-Star Band featuring Don Was, Jen Gunderman, Jim Hoke, David Mansfield, Jerry Pentecost, Aaron Lee Tasjan and the incredible McCrary Sisters.

A live video stream of the 2021 Honors & Awards show will be webcast via Circle TV’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels, as well as NPRMusic.org, while live audio simulcasts of the show will be available via SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country, and on Nashville area terrestrial radio stations: WRLT (100.1 FM), WSM (650 AM) and WMOT (89.5 FM).

In February 2022, PBS will broadcast ACL Presents: The 20th Annual Americana Honors, a special episode of Austin City Limits featuring performance highlights from the special evening.

In addition to the annual “Of the Year” awards presented during the program, the 2021 Honors & Awards will include this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees: Fisk Jubilee Singers, The Mavericks, Keb Mo’, Trina Shoemaker and Carla Thomas.

Confirmed performers for the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards (in alphabetical order):

Brandi Carlile

Charley Crockett

Steve Earle

Fisk Jubilee Singers

The Highwomen

Jason Isbell

Sarah Jarosz

Valerie June

Amythyst Kiah

The Mavericks

Keb’ Mo’

Margo Price

Allison Russell

Carla Thomas

And special guests!