Thomas Rhett Scores His 18th #1 Single

Thomas Rhett has scored his 18th No. One single with “Country Again” as the song summits both the Billboard Country and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts, while previously earning the top spot at Canadian Country Radio for two consecutive weeks. Serving as the defining title track for his latest album the song also marks the star’s 12th consecutive No. One hit — the longest current active streak in the format

“This song is so special to me, because every line really is autobiographical,” Thomas Rhett said. “But it’s also a song about centering yourself and reconnecting with the things that are truly important to you; which is different for all of us. Being able to share this song with fans each night on the road finally and seeing how it’s resonating with them is something I will never take for granted.”

Thomas Rhett’s five studio albums have spawned 18 multi-platinum and gold chart-toppers and 10 billion global streams.