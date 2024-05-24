WATCH: Bluegrass Phenom Wyatt Ellis’ “Blue Smoke” Feat. Marty Stuart

“Wyatt has the goods,” declares Marty Stuart of bluegrass phenom Wyatt Ellis. Ellis’ new video, “Blue Smoke,” features Stuart just premiered. “Blue Smoke” is an instrumental track written by Ellis and is from the young musician’s debut album, Happy Valley, on Ellis’ label, Knee High Records.

Ellis specifically wrote “Blue Smoke” with Stuart in mind, and in hopes he’d be able to join him on the track. “I reached out to him and he agreed. The rest is history,” Ellis says with delight. Of Ellis’ writing, Stuart observes, “I admire Wyatt for writing new songs for the bluegrass canon. His writing could set him apart from the pack. There’s a lot of great players and singers in bluegrass that need good new songs to perform to keep the genre fresh and moving forward. Wyatt has the goods to help bring that about.”

The video for “Blue Smoke” was directed by Joseph Cash and filmed while Ellis was on tour with Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. There are some interesting bits of bluegrass and country music history embedded in the video. Many pieces of Ellis’ stage wardrobe were gifted to him this past year. Viewers will see Ellis in one of Mac Wiseman’s shirts, a jacket from one of Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys, an original Osborne Brothers belt buckle, and Bill Emerson’s boots. Additionally, fellow mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski appears as the bus driver in the video.

This was the first time Wyatt had performed in many of these historic venues. He was delighted to see posters all over the walls of so many of his musical heroes. “Live At The Birchmere is one of my favorite Johnson Mountain Boys albums that I listen to all the time. To have the opportunity to perform on that same stage was really exciting.”

