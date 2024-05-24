Uncle Kracker Is Back With A New Summer Song

Today Uncle Kracker is back with the new island-flavored summer song “Beach Chair,” released via Sturgeon General Records (listen above). This is some of Uncle Kracker’s first new music since 2022’s album, Midnight Special. His amalgamation of Country, Pop and Rock with a dash of Hip Hop is absolutely unique.

“Beach Chair” finds Uncle Kracker at his most chill, mellow and laid-back: “Somewhere there’s a beach chair in the warm air/And a cold beer with my name on it,” he sings, and you’re instantly transported right beside him to a carefree day by the sand and waves.

“The title says it all,” Uncle Kracker says of “Beach Chair,” with a smile. “It’s a classic fun track that will hopefully give people an excuse to sit back, kick their feet up, and relax. It’s also the most fun you can have with your clothes on.”

Written by Uncle Kracker (Matthew Shafer), Joe Benke and Greg Schleicher, “Beach Chair” is the latest in a long history of feel-good tunes the singer has offered up over the years. With the official music video set to release next week (5/31), “Beach Chair” sees Uncle Kracker-led beachside throwdown.

Nashville fans can see Uncle Kracker at CMAfest (GET TICKETS HERE) performing his new material. He is currently on tour with Kenny Chesney’s SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR and a brand-new Uncle Kracker album is expected to be released later this year.

