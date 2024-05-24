Ty Herndon Set To Host Annual Concert For Love & Acceptance

GLAAD and Ty Herndon announced details for their annual Concert For Love & Acceptance, now in its ninth year. Set to take place Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Nashville on the eve of CMA Fest, the evening event will feature appearances and performances by Adam Mac, Annie Bosko, Carmen Dianne, Chris Housman, Cody Alan, Denitia, Fancy Hagood, Jada Cato, Jamie Floyd, Leon Timbo, Pillbox Patti, Shelly Fairchild, and Herndon. Additional appearances and performances will be announced in advance of the show.

“This show just gets better and better. I’m so excited to be able to stage our evening show as an unplugged and more intimate experience for fans and artists to get closer together, as well as showcase even more amazing talent with a full day of performances that will help us reach more and more folks coming to CMA Fest with our message of love and acceptance for all people. It’s a new day in Nashville. We’ve come a long way since we first hosted this show in 2015. We have a long way to go, but we also have a lot to celebrate. This will be a day to celebrate,” said Herndon.

For the first time ever, the day will kick off with a live Red Carpet Countdown that will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Margaritaville’s downstairs stage and feature a lineup of artists each performing 30 minute sets. The Red Carpet Countdown is free and open to the public and will feature performances by Andrew Mitch, Angie K, Bryan Ruby, Cody Belew, Cole Redding, Gina Vernier, Jett Holden, and LAYNA. Additional artists will be announced before showtime.

Herndon and GLAAD joined together for the first time in 2015 to create the Concert For Love & Acceptance to promote LGBTQ visibility and acceptance among the country music community and artists, industry leaders, and fans. Held as an annual live event until 2019, the Concert was staged as a virtual event in response to the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The event has featured performances and appearances by LGBTQ artists and allies, including Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Brothers Osborne, Jake Owen, Kristin Chenoweth, Chely Wright, Tanya Tucker, Brett Young, Michael Ray, Mickey Guyton, Chris Daughtry, Lily Rose, Terri Clark, Maddie & Tae, Pam Tillis, and many more.

The Red Carpet Countdown performances begin at 11 a.m. and are free and open to the public. General Admission doors will open at 6 p.m. for the Concert For Love & Acceptance. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

