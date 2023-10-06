WATCH: Blackberry Smoke’s “Little Bit Crazy,”

Blackberry Smoke’s new song, “Little Bit Crazy,” written by lead singer Charlie Starr and longtime collaborator Travis Meadows, is debuting today. Watch the official music video above.

Reflecting on the track, Starr shares, “It’s a rock and roll song about this fella and the girl who might be his undoing.”

“Little Bit Crazy” is the second song unveiled from the band’s new album, Be Right Here, which will be released February 16 via 3 Legged Records/Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, lead single, “Dig A Hole,” recently debuted.

In celebration of the new music, the band will continue to perform through next year with their international “Be Right Here” headline tour. Newly confirmed stops include Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium, Columbus’ Newport Music Hall, Indianapolis’ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Denver’s Ogden Theatre, Kansas City’s Uptown Theatre and Little Rock’s The Hall as well as shows across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, France, Sweden, Italy and more. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, October 10 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, October 13 at 10:00am local time. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), Be Right Here is a timely reminder to be present and live authentically. Across these ten tracks—a collection of their signature rock and roll anthems, Americana-leaning ballads and country rock jams—the band celebrates the simple joys of life, the fleeting moments and the little bits of luck found along the way.

Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A and Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, the album features the band—Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards)—alongside Preston Holcomb (drums) and Benji Shanks (guitar) as well as special guest vocals from The Black Bettys.

Of the recording process, Starr shares, “We always track live together, but this time we had all our amps and drums and everything in the same room. It’s just as natural and as real as possible. The last album was very raw too, but with this one I remember different times I would say, ‘I think we should redo that,’ and Dave was like, ‘No, leave it that way. That way it’s magical.’”