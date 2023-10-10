Shooter Jennings Covers Warren Zevon

Shooter Jennings is celebrating the songs of the late, great Warren Zevon with SHOOTER JENNINGS AND THE WEREWOLVES OF LOS ANGELES DO ZEVON, an all-new live album arriving via BCR Media on Friday, November 3. Recorded in concert at Monterey, CA’s Rebels & Renegades Music Festival and featuring wall-to-wall Zevon favorites, SHOOTER JENNINGS AND THE WEREWOLVES OF LOS ANGELES DO ZEVON is heralded by today’s premiere of an official live performance video for “Excitable Boy,” (watch above).

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles – which includes multi-instrumentalist Brian Whelan (Dwight Yoakum, Jim Lauderdale) alongside longtime Jennings collaborators drummer Jamie Douglass, bassist Ted Russell Kamp, and guitarist John Schreffler – made a memorable debut at 2022’s Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, CA, highlighted by a rousing rendition of Zevon’s timeless anthem of desperation, “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” streaming now at YouTube. The band next lit up the City of Angels with SHOOTER JENNINGS AND THE WEREWOLVES OF LOS ANGELES DO ZEVON AT THE ROXY, held during GRAMMY Week at the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, CA. No word of a Nashville show as of yet.

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles will head east for their eagerly awaited NYC debut, set for November 1 at Brooklyn, NY’s Brooklyn Made. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see shooterjennings.com/tour.

“This last year we had a blast doing two separate shows paying tribute to one of my favorite artists of all time, Los Angeles legend Warren Zevon,” says Shooter Jennings. “When Zevon was picked to be potentially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year we, along with millions of Zevon fans, were hoping that he would finally get his due in the halls of Rock & Roll History. Unfortunately, Zevon didn’t make it in this year and won’t be honored on November 4, 2023, in New York City at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Upon hearing this news, the Werewolves of Los Angeles gathered in our Wolfcave to discuss what we could do about it. We decided that even though Warren wasn’t going into the Hall of Fame, we could take a special trip up to New York City that weekend and do our own celebration of Warren’s bad-ass music.”

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards saw Jennings receive his second career “Best Americana Album” award, honoring for his work as co-producer with Dave Cobb on Brandi Carlile’s chart-topping In These Silent Days – Jennings’ second consecutive GRAMMY Award for his critically acclaimed work with Carlile and longtime collaborator Cobb following 2018’s By The Way, I Forgive You, a landmark release which earned worldwide accolades and the 2019 GRAMMY Award for “Best Americana Album.” In 2020, Tanya Tucker’s While I’m Livin’ – co-produced by Jennings and Carlile – garnered the country music legend her first-ever GRAMMY Awards for “Best Country Album” and “Best Country Song.”

Digital/CD Track Listing:

Lawyers, Guns and Money

Excitable Boy

Mama Couldn’t Be Persuaded

Mohammed’s Radio

I Was in the House When the House Burned Down

My Shit’s Fucked Up

Carmelita

Poor Poor Pitiful Me

Dirty Life and Times

Keep Me in Your Heart

Werewolves of London

The French Inhaler

Desperados Under the Eaves

