Tracy Lawrence Announces 18th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry

Country music star Tracy Lawrence, is hosting his 18th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert featuring Lee Brice, Priscilla Block and Halfway to Hazard at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The Turkey Fry will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds Tuesday morning, followed by the Benefit Concert at Wildhorse Saloon that night. The beloved kick off to the Thanksgiving holiday aims to match last year’s record-breaking 1,200 turkeys fried. Since its inception, Lawrence’s Mission:Possible has fried over 7,600 turkeys, provided more than 73,000 meals to the homeless across Middle Tennessee, donated over $850,000 to Nashville Rescue Mission and raised over $2.5M which helps to further its goals, advocate for those in need and expand their ability to support causes that align with their mission.

“I’m very excited for this year’s 18th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert,” shares Lawrence. “We have the opportunity to fry 1,200 turkeys again this year which allows us to continue to help feed those in Middle Tennessee and eight of our surrounding counties. It is really special to have the community come together to help those in need.”

In 2022, the star studded concert raised $250,000 – the largest sum raised through the Turkey Fry event to date. The sold-out benefit concert featured Gary Allan, Travis Denning, Alexandra Kay and Halfway to Hazard. The event’s past performers have included Country favorites such as Tim McGraw, Luke Combs, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell and more.

Building on the impact of the Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert series, Mission:Possible launched an annual Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament in 2020. The springtime fundraiser has raised more than $1.1M towards various Middle Tennessee homeless charities in only three years. Past attendees of the springtime staple event include: Kid Rock, Charles Kelley, Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Deana Carter, Mitchell Tenpenny, ERNEST, Jamey Johnson, Colt Ford, John Daly, Brett Hull and Rex Ryan.