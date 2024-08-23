WATCH: Billy Strings, “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe in You”

Billy Strings just released his new song, “Stratosphere Blues / I Believe in You,” today alongside an accompanying music video. Listen to the song and watch above.

The track is the latest unveiled from Highway Prayers, Strings’ recently announced new record, which will be released September 27 on Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and Jon Brion, the album consists of 20 original songs.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, the album features Strings and his longtime band—Billy Failing (banjo, vocals), Royal Masat (bass, vocals), Jarrod Walker (mandolin, vocals) and Alex Hargraves (fiddle)—as well as additional contributions from Brion (bass, drums, percussion), Chamberlain (drums), Jerry Douglas (dobro), Jason Carter (fiddle), Lindsay Lou (backing vocals), Nathaniel Smith (cello), Taneka Samone (backing vocals), Cory Henry (piano), Peter “Madcat” Ruth (harmonica, jaw harp) and Victor Furtado (clawhammer banjo).

Strings and his band will tour throughout this year including upcoming stops at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (two nights), New Orleans’ UNO Lakefront Arena (three nights), Clarkston, MI’s Pine Knob Music Theatre (two nights), Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (two nights), Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena (two nights), Memphis’ FedEx Forum (two nights) and Austin’s Moody Center. Additionally, Strings will return with his annual Renewal weekend in Buena Vista, CO on September 27 and 28, which has once again sold out. GET TICKETS HERE!

