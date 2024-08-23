Lainey Wilson’s New Album “Whirlwind” Out Today

Whirlwind, the new album from Lainey Wilson, is out now via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The official music video for the album’s title track will also debut today at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT and you can watch above.

Produced by Jay Joyce, Whirlwind’s current single “Hang Tight Honey” is nearing the top 10 on the Country Airplay chart and continues to rise.

“Whirlwind is kind of the Western sister of Bell Bottom Country,” says Wilson. “Since that album, I have gotten to experience so many new things and meet folks from different walks of life. Because of that, I’ve become a better songwriter, and I have more understanding. I feel like I’ve truly stepped into what it is that I’m called to be doing. Ironically, I found my path within all the craziness—and that’s the whirlwind.”

Wilson, who, in just the past year, was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three awards at the 59th annual ACM Awards and five awards at the 57th annual CMA Awards (being named Entertainer of the Year at both the ACMs and CMAs). Most recently, Wilson received two awards at the ACM Honors earlier this week: the prestigious Triple Crown Award—presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year—and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music.

Wilson will continue to tour throughout the fall with her extensive "Country's Cool Again" headline tour.

Originally from Baskin, Louisiana and now based in Nashville, Wilson has earned seven #1 singles at country radio and written songs for artists such as Post Malone and Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and more. She made her acting debut in season five of Paramount’s the hit show “Yellowstone.”

WHIRLWIND TRACK LIST

1. Keep Up With Jones

(Lainey Wilson, Josh Kear, Wyatt McCubbin)

2. Country’s Cool Again

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Aslan Freeman)

3. Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)

(Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick)

4. Broken Hearts Still Beat

(Lainey Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass)

5. Whirlwind

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

6. Call A Cowboy

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

7. Hang Tight Honey

(Lainey Wilson, Driver Williams, Jason Nix, Paul Sikes)

8. Bar In Baton Rouge

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Kasey Tyndall, Jason Nix)

9. Counting Chickens

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Josh Kear, Dallas Wilson, Jon Decious)

10. 4x4xU

(Lainey Wilson, Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere)

11. Ring Finger

(Lainey Wilson, Aaron Raitiere, Marti Dodson, Jon Decious)

12. Middle Of It

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

13. Devil Don’t Go There

(Lainey Wilson, Abram Dean, Lance Miller, Joe Fox)

14. Whiskey Colored Crown

(Lainey Wilson, Josh Kear, Wyatt McCubbin)

