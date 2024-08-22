Ryman Announces Sidewalk Session Artists & Dates

Ryman Auditorium is bringing back its Sidewalk Session series this fall starting on Thursday, Sept. 5. Sponsored by Hiller, Middle Tennessee State University, New Belgium Brewing and Torchy’s Tacos, the pre-show party series will provide live music from today’s hottest up-and-coming artists on PNC Plaza for nine weeks this fall. These events are free and open to the public, feature drinks at the outdoor bar and include giveaways from the new and expanded Ryman Shop.

The full artist lineup for the Sidewalk Sessions happening this fall can be found below. All guests are welcome, whether they are attending a ticketed show at the Ryman or are looking for free live music in downtown Nashville. Each week, the pre-show parties will kick off on the PNC plaza approximately two hours before Ryman ticketed concert events begin. The Ryman Shop, featuring one-of-a-kind retail items from Nashville’s most iconic stage, will also be open for all guests.

Sidewalk Sessions Artist Lineup on PNC Plaza Stage:

Sept. 5 – Manny Alexander

Performing on the Ryman stage on Sept. 5 is The Red Clay Strays

Sept. 12 – Drew Dixon

Performing on the Ryman stage on Sept. 12 is Something Corporate

Sept. 20 – Zac Hart

Performing on the Ryman stage on Sept. 20 is Niko Moon

Sept. 23 – Kennedy Taylor

Performing on the Ryman stage on Sept. 23 is The Beach Boys

Oct. 3 – Abby Blake

Performing on the Ryman stage on Oct. 3 is Brad Williams

Oct. 10 – Brooks Huntley

Performing on the Ryman stage on Oct. 10 is Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Oct. 17 – Landon Smith

Performing on the Ryman stage on Oct. 17 is Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Oct. 24 – Matthew Welde

Performing on the Ryman stage on Oct. 24 is Shane Smith & The Saints

Nov. 7 – Sam Jones & the Wretched Pews

Performing on the Ryman stage on Nov. 7 is Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

