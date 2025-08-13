WATCH: Bernie Leadon’s “Too Many Memories”

Rock & ﻿Roll Hall of Fame inductee﻿ and founding member of the Eagles, Bernie Leadon, has released a heartfelt music video for “Too Many Memories,” his first solo single in more than 21 years. The emotional visual serves as a moving time capsule, chronicling Leadon’s remarkable life and career through personal milestones, early band days, and intimate moments with the Eagles, while paying tribute to the people who shaped his journey.

“I dug out a bunch of old photos of my life and career for this video, which was actually a lot of fun to go through,” Leadon shared. “I’m sure everyone has their own batch of photos they feel strongly connected to. And a song or two to go with them.”

Leadon describes “Too Many Memories” as a song about reflection—cherishing the beauty in life’s journey while letting go of unresolved moments. “It’s not that we literally have ‘Too Many’ memories,” he explains. “Some of them may not be resolved, that we’ve left something undone or unsaid. The song’s conclusion is that we really should leave most of the troubling things behind, let them dissolve like the mist rising off a meadow in the early morning or dwindling light of evening.”

The release also marks a highly anticipated return to the stage for Leadon, who will make his first public performance since the Eagles’ 2015 History of the Eagles tour during AMERICANAFEST, taking place September 9–13 in Nashville.

Fans can watch the official “Too Many Memories” video above.

