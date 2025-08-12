Nate Smith Earns Fourth Consecutive Country Radio #1

Extending his run of chart-topping success, multi-platinum country artist Nate Smith has scored his fourth consecutive No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart with “Fix What You Didn’t Break” (Sony Music Nashville). Smith shared the news onstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last Thursday (8/7), where he was performing as direct support for Jason Aldean’s Full Throttle Tour 2025.

The track, co-written by Smith alongside Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, and producer Lindsay Rimes, pairs slide guitar and acoustic rhythms with heartfelt storytelling. Lyrically, it reflects on the kind of love that lifts and supports others, captured in the chorus: “Could have left me just the way you found me / But you came and put your wings around me / Girl, you went out of your way / To fix what you didn’t break.”

On social media, Smith expressed his gratitude to fans, country radio, and his team, saying the milestone left him “overwhelmed with thankfulness and relief.”

“Fix What You Didn’t Break” has already surpassed 200 million global streams, contributing to Smith’s more than 2.7 billion career streams to date. The single appears on his 2024 sophomore album California Gold, which also includes his previous chart-toppers “Bulletproof” and “World on Fire,” as well as collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Alesso.

Since his debut, Smith has made chart history as the first artist to begin their career with three consecutive multi-week No. 1s: “Whiskey On You” (3× Platinum), “World on Fire” (Platinum, 10 weeks at No. 1), and “Bulletproof” (Platinum).

Earlier this year, Smith released the single “Dads Don’t Die,” which was later reimagined in a duet version with GRAMMY winner Emily Weisband. The song has drawn praise for its emotional depth, earning spots on several “must-hear” lists from outlets including Rolling Stone, Country Now, and PEOPLE.

Smith will continue on the road with Aldean through the fall.

