BMI Showcases Rising Stars Max McNown & Vincent Mason

BMI’s celebrated Rooftop On The Row series lit up downtown Nashville on Tuesday night (August 12) with standout performances from Columbia Records’ Max McNown and Interscope Records/MCA Nashville’s Vincent Mason. Hosted by BMI’s Mason Hunter, the event drew more than 500 industry professionals eager to catch two of Country music’s brightest new voices in an intimate, skyline setting.

DJ Smoke set the tone before Georgia native Vincent Mason took the stage, delivering a set. Highlights included “Train of Thought” and “Painkiller,” followed by his current single “Damned If I Do,” co-written with Jacob Hackworth and Lauren Hungate. Mason also treated the crowd to “Wish You Well” and closed with his viral hit “Hell Is A Dance Floor,” which has already racked up millions of streams online.

Max McNown kept the energy high with his warm, feel-good melodies and soulful songwriting. Launching into “Forever Ain’t Long Enough” from his latest album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), McNown was later joined by singer-songwriter Avery Anna for a surprise duet on “Turned Into Missing You.” He wrapped his set with fan favorites “Love Me Back,” “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),” and his GOLD-certified hit “A Lot More Free,” both of which are climbing the Billboard Hot 100.

Presented by George Dickel Whisky, the night also featured food, drinks, and offerings from Delta Air Lines, Fat Bottom Brewing Co., First Horizon, Gallagher Insurance, Red Bull Jukebox, Texas Roadhouse, White Claw, YETI, and Xperi. Over the years, Rooftop On The Row has spotlighted future stars including Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings, The War And Treaty, HARDY, Riley Green, Maddie & Tae, K. Michelle, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Dylan Marlowe.

The series will conclude September 9 with its final installment, serving as the official kickoff to AMERICANAFEST and featuring performances by Briscoe, The Droptines, and Ken Pomeroy.

