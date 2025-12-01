WATCH: Bernie Leadon Shares Nashville-Filmed “Too Late To Be Cool” Video
Photo by Kevin Wurm

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and founding Eagles member Bernie Leadon has unveiled the official music video for the title track of his latest album, Too Late To Be Cool. Filmed right here in Nashville, the video captures the country-rock legend proving exactly what the song declares — it’s never too late to be cool.

In the cleverly shot visual, Leadon moves forward through time while the younger crowd around him rewinds in reverse, creating a playful contrast that builds into a cinematic moment: Leadon behind the wheel of a Ferrari on a closed racetrack. The result is a spirited metaphor that lands the message with style — no matter the decade, Bernie Leadon still has it.

‘Too Late To Be Cool’ is like lukewarm, indifferent, detached… don’t take everything we’re told as necessarily true,” Leadon says. “Think for yourself, form your own opinion, and take no shit. But you can still be a nice guy.

The release caps a standout year for Leadon, marking his celebrated return to music after a 20-year hiatus. His new solo album has earned praise from major outlets including Variety, Rolling Stone, Los Angeles Times, Billboard, MOJO, No Depression, and many more.

Leadon has also been popping up across Nashville’s music scene — performing alongside Trisha Yearwood and James Taylor at the Country Music Hall of Fame, headlining at AMERICANAFEST, hosting TalkShopLive sessions, and connecting with fans and radio stations nationwide. The GRAMMY winner will close out the year with a special New Year’s Eve performance at the Keestone Resort Grand Theatre on December 31.

