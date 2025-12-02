Bonnaroo 2026 Announces Lineup!

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is gearing up for another unforgettable year as the celebrated camping festival returns to the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, June 11–14, 2026. Just an hour southeast of Nashville, the 700-acre site will once again transform into a vibrant, round-the-clock celebration of music, art, and community.

Bonnaroo 2026 brings a packed lineup spanning more than 10 stages, with performances running deep into the night and early morning—including the festival’s signature sunrise sets. Headliners this year include Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Noah Kahan. Fans can also look forward to standout sets from GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, Kesha, and many more. Kesha will also lead this year’s highly anticipated Superjam, “KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP,” while “Weird Al” Yankovic takes over late Saturday night with his special “Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 5 at 10 a.m. CT at bonnaroo.com, with options ranging from 4-Day General Admission to GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Roo Insider, plus a full slate of camping and parking packages.

Fans looking to elevate their festival weekend will find a variety of upgraded experiences. GA+ includes access to an exclusive lounge with air-conditioned restrooms, dedicated food and drink options, relaxed seating, and premium entrance lanes. VIP and Platinum ticket holders receive even more perks—from close-in viewing areas and additional air-conditioned lounges to express merch lanes and commemorative gifts. Full details on premium offerings can be found at bonnaroo.com/tickets.

Outeroo camping remains a centerpiece of the Bonnaroo experience, offering everything from primitive car camping to RV sites, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, and themed Community Camping. Premium accommodations include Souvenir Tents, Darkroom Tents, Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious Wood Frame Safari Tents. Daily on-site parking will also be available for non-campers. More information can be found at bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

Bonnaroo 2026 will introduce several new features and upgrades across the Farm, including improved drainage, expanded roadways, and 135 acres of new turf. Fan-favorite Bonnaroo bandanas will make their return, and—after much anticipation—Bonnaroo Radio will be back, offering exclusive content, interviews, festival throwbacks, and real-time updates throughout the weekend.

With a massive lineup, enhanced experiences, and upgrades across the Farm, Bonnaroo 2026 is shaping up to be a standout year for one of Tennessee’s most beloved music traditions.