61st Academy of Country Music Awards is heading Back To Vegas

The Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced today that the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards is heading back to Las Vegas in 2026, marking a highly anticipated return after three standout years in Texas. The iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena will once again host Country Music’s biggest night, streaming live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch on Sunday, May 17, 2026—continuing the ACM Awards’ trailblazing legacy as the first major awards show to stream exclusively.

“It truly feels like a homecoming for us,” shared ACM CEO Damon Whiteside. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to return to MGM Grand for the 61st ACM Awards next May… There’s no better place to host an exciting, global Country Music celebration than fabulous Las Vegas!”

Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, added, “2026 is going to be a very special year for the ACMs, and partnering with MGM Resorts strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and experiences for Country Music fans.”

The announcement comes on the heels of the ACM’s historic 60th anniversary celebration earlier this year—an unforgettable night hosted by Reba McEntire and packed with star power from more than 40 performers and presenters, including Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna Judd, Jelly Roll, and many more. The broadcast reached viewers in over 240 countries and territories, reinforcing the ACM Awards’ standing as a truly global celebration of Country Music.

The 61st ACM Awards will return to its Sunday night broadcast tradition, promising another can’t-miss lineup of performances, collaborations, and surprise moments. ACM Awards Week will kick off in Las Vegas starting Friday, May 15, 2026, with tickets for the awards ceremony and surrounding events going on sale in early 2026.

First established in 1966, the ACM Awards remain Country Music’s longest-running awards show. In recent years, the ceremony has continued to make history—becoming the first major awards show to livestream exclusively and earning its first-ever Emmy® nomination.

