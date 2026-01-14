WATCH: Band of Heathens “Take The Cake”

Roots rock mainstays The Band of Heathens are starting 2026 with new music. Today, the band released “Take The Cake,” the latest taste of their newly announced album Country Sides, due out February 20, 2026. Self-produced alongside longtime collaborator Jim Vollentine, the project leans hard into guitar-driven roots rock, pairing barroom piano, greasy grooves, and soulful grit.

“Take The Cake” arrives with a swampy strut and an easygoing country-rock swagger, built on electric piano flourishes and sharp-edged guitar. Lyrically, the song reflects on generosity versus greed, asking listeners to consider whether they’re takers or givers in a world that often rewards the former.

Frontman Gordy Quist shared that the song pushes back against the instinct to hoard, emphasizing that generosity ultimately comes back around.

The release comes as The Band of Heathens celebrate their 20th anniversary—a milestone that underscores their reputation as one of rock’s most fiercely independent bands. From Austin barrooms to platinum certification for fan-favorite “Hurricane,” the group has built a lasting career on their own terms. Founded by Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist, the band’s creative partnership has remained the backbone of its sound for two decades.

Recorded in just over a week at the band’s own Finishing School studio, Country Sides reflects themes of self-reliance and life on the fringes, with highlights including “She’s The Night,” “Lead Don’t Follow,” and the introspective “Pleasing People.” Two decades in, The Band of Heathens show no signs of slowing down—still following their instincts and, by all accounts, writing some of their strongest material yet.

Look for the Band of Heathens at The Caverns on April 18th in Pelham, TN.

