Chris Cagle Announces “Play It Loud” 25th Anniversary Tour

Multi-Platinum country hitmaker Chris Cagle is kicking off a major milestone in Nashville. On February 5, Cagle will launch the first leg of his Play It Loud 25th Anniversary Tour with an intimate live performance and sit-down interview in front of a studio audience at SiriusXM Studios Nashville. The special will air nationwide on February 13 on SiriusXM’s Y2Kountry (Channel 57), officially opening a year-long celebration marking 25 years since the release of his debut album.

The SiriusXM event will spotlight live music and candid conversation as Cagle looks back on Play It Loud, the songs that shaped his career, and his role in defining early-2000s country radio. Attendance details were shared through SiriusXM’s Y2Kountry and Cagle’s social channels.

After the Nashville launch, Cagle will take the anniversary tour on the road with dates scheduled across Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, the Midwest, and beyond, with additional shows and special appearances to be announced.

“This record changed my life,” Cagle says. “Twenty-five years later, it still means everything to me. This tour is about celebrating where it all began and the fans who’ve been there along the way.”

Released in 2000, Play It Loud introduced Cagle with the breakout hit “I Breathe In, I Breathe Out,” launching a career that has since produced multiple No. 1 singles, Gold and Platinum certifications, and more than two billion career streams. Ticket details for individual tour stops will be announced locally, with more dates expected soon.

