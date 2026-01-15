Photo Back Row L-R: BMI’s Clay Bradley, ASCAP’s Duane Hobson, Studio Bank’s Kari Barnhart, Riser House’s Brandon Perdue, Concord’s Matt Turner, Sony Music Publishing’s Rusty Gaston, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville’s JoJamie Hahr; Front Row L-R: Dallas Wilson (BMI), Lainey Wilson (BMI), Trannie Anderson (BMI), Andy Albert (ASCAP); Photo by Larry McCormack for BMI

Lainey Wilson Celebrates Her Ninth No. One Hit

BMI brought the celebration to Music Row this week as Lainey Wilson was honored for her ninth No. 1 hit, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” during a packed gathering Tuesday night (Jan. 13) at BMI’s Nashville office. More than 300 industry friends turned out to toast the chart-topper, which is also up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming 68th GRAMMY Awards.

Hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s Leslie Roberts, the evening highlighted Wilson alongside her songwriting collaborators known as The Heart Wranglers—Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson—plus co-writer Andy Albert. Inspired by Judy Garland’s timeless “Over the Rainbow,” “Somewhere Over Laredo” marks the group’s second No. 1 together, following the double-platinum “Heart Like a Truck.”

The night also gave back. With support from Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart presented a donation on behalf of Wilson and the songwriters to Wilson’s Heart Like a Truck Fund, which supports causes centered on resilience, growth, and positive change. To cap off the celebration, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville EVP of Recorded Music JoJamie Hahr surprised the writers with commemorative plaques, marking yet another milestone in Wilson’s chart-topping run.

 

 

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

 

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Freddy Wexler and MCA Sign Madden Metcalf

Freddy Wexler and MCA Sign Madden Metcalf

GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler has officially signed rising country artist Madden Metcalf, marking …

Vince Gill Named 2026 Ken Burns American Heritage Prize Recipient

Vince Gill Named 2026 Ken Burns American Heritage Prize Recipient

Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill has been named the 2026 recipient of the …