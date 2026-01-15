Lainey Wilson Celebrates Her Ninth No. One Hit

BMI brought the celebration to Music Row this week as Lainey Wilson was honored for her ninth No. 1 hit, “Somewhere Over Laredo,” during a packed gathering Tuesday night (Jan. 13) at BMI’s Nashville office. More than 300 industry friends turned out to toast the chart-topper, which is also up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the upcoming 68th GRAMMY Awards.

Hosted by BMI and ASCAP and emceed by BMI’s Leslie Roberts, the evening highlighted Wilson alongside her songwriting collaborators known as The Heart Wranglers—Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson—plus co-writer Andy Albert. Inspired by Judy Garland’s timeless “Over the Rainbow,” “Somewhere Over Laredo” marks the group’s second No. 1 together, following the double-platinum “Heart Like a Truck.”

The night also gave back. With support from Studio Bank, Kari Barnhart presented a donation on behalf of Wilson and the songwriters to Wilson’s Heart Like a Truck Fund, which supports causes centered on resilience, growth, and positive change. To cap off the celebration, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville EVP of Recorded Music JoJamie Hahr surprised the writers with commemorative plaques, marking yet another milestone in Wilson’s chart-topping run.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!