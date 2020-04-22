WATCH: Anderson East Releases Home Recorded “House Is A Building”

Anderson East has released a live performance video of “House Is A Building” today. Watch it above.

While sheltering-in-place across Nashville, East gathered his six bandmates to perform a number of songs together, yet apart in their respective homes, for a video series he’s dubbing the Isolation Collective Sessions. The split-screen visual highlights each of their talents up close as the frontman’s heartfelt hook— “If a house is a building, home is a feeling”— hits especially hard during times like these. The original “House Is A Building” appeared on his 2018 album Encore and would be captured live from the Ryman Auditorium on last year’s Alive In Tennessee.

Additionally, East invited fans to donate to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports artists affected by the global pandemic and in need of support. Donations can be made HERE .

Be on the lookout for the next installment of the Isolation Collective Sessions and more news very soon.