Maren Morris makes history this week. Her Platinum-certified “The Bones” achieves the longest post-peak run on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio chart, nine weeks following its second week at #1 in February. The song was also the first solo female back-to-back #1 since 2012.

The growth of “The Bones” also sees the song reach the top 20 at Top 40 radio this week, while last week the track rose to #1 on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs and Mediabase Hot A.C. charts. Moreover, “The Bones” is spending its sixth week at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. When the song first earned #1 on the chart in February—which followed the chart-topping stint of “Girl” last summer—it marked the first time since 2016 that a solo country female artist had two #1’s from the same album. “The Bones” was also #1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 in July.

Over the weekend Morris performed the duet version of “The Bones” with Hozier as part of Global Citizen’s special broadcast “One World: Together At Home,” marking her first performance since welcoming her first child in March. Watch above.

Also in March, Maren received RIAA Gold certification for her critically lauded album GIRL, which shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman, with 23.96 million streams in its first week. In addition, Maren played her biggest show to date for more than 60,000 fans at the Houston Rodeo—watch her exclusive interview with Anthony Mason for CBS This Morning here—and she leads the 2020 ACM Awards nominations this year with five nods including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for GIRL. And her latest single, “To Hell & Back,” was the second most-added at country radio upon impact, with 41 first week stations.