Lewis Brice Hits Number One At Radio Disney Country

Jerry Holthouse Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse

Lewis Brice’s “It’s You” is the top charted single on Radio Disney Country. The song is Brice’s first release of 2020 and has already amassed more than 1 million streams. Fans can watch Brice perform this single and more during his weekly Monday night Happy Hour, “Live with Lewis,” at 5 p.m. CST on his Facebook and Instagram.

Co-written with Ben Simonetti and Niko Moon, “It’s You” follows a big year for Brice that included a BCMA International Song of the Year award for his single “Blessed” and amassing more than 11 million streams across all music platforms.

Recently Brice lended a hand to tornado relief efforts in Nashville, sharing with Fox & Friends how the country music community was coming together to support music city.

All of Brice’s singles are available to play on TouchTunes jukeboxes in more than 1,900 Waffle House locations nationwide.

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

